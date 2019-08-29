Berkshire Hathaway Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $602.60 Million; Market Value Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake Boosted by Water Island Capital Llc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45 million, down from 11.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.37. About 541,987 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $226.58. About 217,102 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 934,679 shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $933.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.