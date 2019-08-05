Berkshire Hathaway Decreased Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $602.60 Million as Market Value Rose; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Price Rose, Mackay Shields Has Lowered by $24.53 Million Its Position

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 72.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 34,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 47,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $792.21. About 402,447 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45 million, down from 11.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.08 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 20 were accumulated by Paragon Management Limited Liability Corporation. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.94% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12 shares. Ws Lllp holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 42,293 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 5 shares. Texas-based Maverick has invested 0.63% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,127 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has 103,772 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 25,090 shares. New York-based Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bartlett And Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 355 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 81,552 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 8,773 shares to 94,680 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr by 80,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.75M for 63.89 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. 80,000 shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P., worth $58.09M on Thursday, June 27.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 5.38M shares to 70.91 million shares, valued at $3.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

