Berkshire Hathaway Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $949.25 Million as Shares Rose; As Csx Com (CSX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 59.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02B, up from 50.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 4.25 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has 3,155 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust reported 3,924 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Moreover, Clark Mgmt Gp Inc has 0.6% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 334,015 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 5.66M shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Diversified Trust has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2,839 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 23,832 were reported by Legacy Private Trust Company. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Llc stated it has 5,550 shares. Stephens Ar holds 53,904 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank Tru Commerce holds 1,460 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Motco has 0.22% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 30,000 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 16.97M shares to 409.80 million shares, valued at $19.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.