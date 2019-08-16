Berkshire Asset Management Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Increased by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Barometer Capital Management Stake in Visa (V) Boosted by $10.55 Million

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 14,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 300,513 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, up from 286,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57M shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 148.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 67,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 113,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67 million, up from 45,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 6.08 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fayerweather Charles holds 1.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 12,727 shares. Schroder Mngmt, Maine-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Com invested 1.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sfe Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 4,282 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 41,982 shares. Holowesko Ptnrs, Bahamas-based fund reported 1.99M shares. Meritage Portfolio reported 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, First Eagle Invest Ltd has 3.99% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Community Svcs Grp Limited Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,785 shares. 42,948 were accumulated by Hemenway Trust Ltd. Northrock Prns Limited Co holds 9,797 shares. 6,856 were reported by Advantage Incorporated. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares to 18,022 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz by 182,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,772 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Personal Financial Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,842 shares. Asset Strategies reported 2,625 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 40,855 were accumulated by Chem Savings Bank. Doliver Advsrs Lp has invested 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisory Alpha Limited Co reported 1,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northstar Gru holds 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,213 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 29,311 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Inc New York invested in 0.02% or 990 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 1.86% or 108,869 shares. California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mai Cap Mngmt reported 107,470 shares stake. Grand Jean Capital Management has invested 6.45% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 31,866 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Martin Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 1,425 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benefit From Visa’s Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 33,800 shares to 179,500 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.