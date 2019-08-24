Berkshire Asset Management Stake in Aflac (AFL) Has Lowered by $477,700 as Valuation Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Lowered Position

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13M shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc analyzed 9,030 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 184,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 193,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 9,560 shares to 17,542 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.