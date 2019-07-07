Berkshire Asset Management Raised By $982,344 Its Pnc (PNC) Holding; Pplus TR Gsc-2 TR Ctf Fltg Rate (PYT) Shorts Increased By 100%

Pplus TR Gsc-2 TR Ctf Fltg Rate (NYSE:PYT) had an increase of 100% in short interest. PYT’s SI was 1,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 600 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Pplus TR Gsc-2 TR Ctf Fltg Rate (NYSE:PYT)’s short sellers to cover PYT’s short positions. It closed at $19.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased Pnc (PNC) stake by 4.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Berkshire Asset Management Llc acquired 8,052 shares as Pnc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Berkshire Asset Management Llc holds 200,832 shares with $24.63 million value, up from 192,780 last quarter. Pnc now has $63.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) stake by 2,500 shares to 29,761 valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) stake by 30,273 shares and now owns 18,022 shares. Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM) was reduced too.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03 million. 5,000 shares were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J, worth $624,099. 500 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

Among 5 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $144 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Management accumulated 0.13% or 129,981 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) accumulated 506 shares or 0.03% of the stock. James Inv Rech invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0.48% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.46M shares. Parsec Mgmt reported 0.77% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Goelzer Investment Management accumulated 0.26% or 22,219 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.43% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Uss Invest Management Limited has 0.27% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Natixis Advsr LP invested in 166,243 shares. 3,859 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Company. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,006 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.44% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Everence holds 0.36% or 16,824 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.49% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Qs Lc has 7,263 shares.