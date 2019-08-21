Berkshire Asset Management Position in Intel (INTC) Boosted by $315,191 as Shares Declined; As Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Trimmed Position

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 5,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 497,616 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72 million, up from 491,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 2.25M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 667,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.44. About 190,627 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 238,663 shares to 338,663 shares, valued at $71.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares to 8,618 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,258 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY).

