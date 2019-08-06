Berkshire Asset Management Maintains Holding in Mondelez (MDLZ); Sir Capital Management LP Increases Position in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez (MDLZ) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 221,953 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 215,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 9.49M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ)

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) by 404.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 369,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Res Fd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 779,557 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 323,969 shares to 263,906 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,019 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alberta again eases oil output curtailments – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enerplus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 9 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “If You Like Growth, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Liability reported 11,937 shares. 129,611 are held by Qs Lc. 14,294 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 9,927 shares. 9.25 million are held by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Montecito Comml Bank holds 12,335 shares. Private Wealth has invested 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tuttle Tactical Management owns 0.42% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 41,556 shares. Addison Capital has 63,036 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.19% or 1.76 million shares. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 842,990 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Schroder Management reported 130,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verus Finance Incorporated accumulated 4,624 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA) by 35,449 shares to 37,974 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,618 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM).