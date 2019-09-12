Berkshire Asset Management Lowered Wp Carey (WPC) Holding by $560,277 as Market Value Rose; Natixis Increases Position in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wp Carey (WPC) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 6,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The hedge fund held 304,980 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, down from 311,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wp Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 269,703 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Natixis increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 261.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 215,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 297,395 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.20M, up from 82,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 498,395 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $217.17 million for 17.58 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Fairfield Bush invested in 0.15% or 5,500 shares. Argent Trust has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,714 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 9,400 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 43,000 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.03% or 50,010 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.11% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Virtu Limited Co has 5,664 shares. Tompkins Corporation owns 405 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Company holds 3,020 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 100,858 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 1.06 million shares stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 1,534 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 1,797 shares stake. Qs Invsts Limited Com reported 0.09% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 7,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0.01% or 60,128 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com owns 48,908 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2,800 shares. Tpg Gru (Sbs) Inc holds 1.89% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 1,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Westpac Banking Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 19,853 shares. Natixis holds 0.19% or 297,395 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt reported 15,114 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com holds 289,093 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 33,260 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 21,182 shares to 9,719 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 225,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,097 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).