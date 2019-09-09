Berkshire Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $315,191 as Market Value Declined; Hillcrest Asset Management Has Raised Blucora (BCOR) Holding by $3.37 Million as Share Value Declined

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 5,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 497,616 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72M, up from 491,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 102,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 387,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, up from 285,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 280,505 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. 97C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 182,455 shares to 90,772 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,022 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Partners Ltd owns 60,177 shares. Delta Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.57% or 74,163 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 8.35 million shares. Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Co reported 93,920 shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 3.79M shares. Community Financial Ser Group Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 1.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ruggie Capital Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lvw Advsrs Lc accumulated 73,809 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 528,902 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 0.83% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 114,840 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 20,946 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division owns 356,463 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth Inc stated it has 141,783 shares. Hills Bank And holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 106,827 shares.