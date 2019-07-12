Berkshire Asset Management Lifted By $315,191 Its Intel (INTC) Position; Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Sentiment Is 0.87

Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 69 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 79 trimmed and sold positions in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 24.59 million shares, down from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Apogee Enterprises Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 50 New Position: 19.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased Intel (INTC) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Berkshire Asset Management Llc acquired 5,947 shares as Intel (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Berkshire Asset Management Llc holds 497,616 shares with $26.72 million value, up from 491,669 last quarter. Intel now has $222.61B valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 12.57 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) stake by 4,800 shares to 24,686 valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM) stake by 23,711 shares and now owns 67,295 shares. Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Susquehanna. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Sell”. Citigroup maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $50 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers invested 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blume Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 2.07% or 73,262 shares. Old Point & Fincl Ser N A accumulated 157,835 shares. 588,498 are held by James Invest Rech. Tctc Hldg Lc owns 586,556 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 53,832 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 78,416 were accumulated by Telos Cap Mgmt. Argi Invest Ser Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 12,170 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co reported 76,683 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Limited Liability Company reported 910,438 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Aviva Public Limited Com owns 1.70M shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Llc has 150,700 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.59% or 153,097 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity. 1,821 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $85,114 were sold by Shenoy Navin.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 8.89% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for 1.69 million shares. Hcsf Management Llc owns 330,000 shares or 8.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tieton Capital Management Llc has 4.44% invested in the company for 133,031 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 203,675 shares.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass services and products in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies . It has a 26.06 P/E ratio. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.