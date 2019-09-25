Berkshire Asset Management Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Amalgamated Bank Trimmed Intuit (INTU) Position By $1.13 Million

Amalgamated Bank decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 11.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank sold 4,321 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 33,172 shares with $8.67M value, down from 37,493 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $68.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $264.85. About 1.24 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased Abbvie (ABBV) stake by 6.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Berkshire Asset Management Llc acquired 23,732 shares as Abbvie (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Berkshire Asset Management Llc holds 370,871 shares with $26.97 million value, up from 347,139 last quarter. Abbvie now has $107.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 8.23M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 10.69% above currents $72.95 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, September 4. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 11,736 shares to 865,629 valued at $47.38 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Msce Eafe Index (EFA) stake by 25,605 shares and now owns 17,329 shares. Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) was reduced too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 10.49% above currents $264.85 stock price. Intuit had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, May 24. Citigroup maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating.

Amalgamated Bank increased United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) stake by 13,281 shares to 116,565 valued at $15.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 33,424 shares and now owns 154,369 shares. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) was raised too.