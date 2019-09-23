Berkshire Asset Management Increases Position in Abbvie (ABBV); Holder Park Presidio Capital Has Raised Owens Corning New (OC) Stake

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 251,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.77M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 15.43 million shares traded or 736.12% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 370,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.97M, up from 347,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10M shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 52,866 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0.03% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 357,200 shares. First Manhattan reported 350 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Lc invested in 0.82% or 12,751 shares. Stifel Finance reported 31,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.40 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested in 356,777 shares. 60,550 are owned by John G Ullman And Assocs. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 1,300 shares. Etrade Ltd holds 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 5,759 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 144,923 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.16% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 357,525 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.01% or 2,900 shares.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Owens Corning (OC) Reports Election of Eduardo Cordeiro to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 230,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Discontinues Rova-T After No Surviable Benefit Versus Placebo in SCLC – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beaumont Ltd Com invested in 6,768 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 89,989 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 13,197 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has 1.59 million shares. Wade G W And holds 0.06% or 9,361 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp has 7.40 million shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lvw Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 39,011 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability accumulated 3,172 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,463 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 12,579 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.83% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1.28 million were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancshares.