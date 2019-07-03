Berkshire Asset Management Increased Its Bp Adr (BP) Position by $337,636; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) Cut by $691,362

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 504,602 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, up from 496,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 6.32 million shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: First quarter 2018 production; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 05/03/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK PANEL; 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 18/04/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 40.5 FROM PLN 40; 29/03/2018 – INSIGHT-U.S.-trained engineer takes on Algeria’s energy monolith; 24/04/2018 – BP chief accused of Cambridge threats; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018; 12/03/2018 – BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 5,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 73,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.65. About 680,207 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $117,761 activity.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $335.78M for 28.44 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,419 shares to 6,944 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 536,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 17,966 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Shelton owns 320 shares. Conning holds 0.02% or 5,281 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co holds 356,870 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 171 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 6,138 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.38% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 563,308 shares. 2,307 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Covington Cap Management accumulated 34,295 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,089 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

