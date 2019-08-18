Berkshire Asset Management Holding in General Mills (GIS) Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Raised Holding

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 25,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 398,094 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 372,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.34 million shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 2,500 shares to 29,761 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Sector Etf (XLE) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,434 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 30 shares. Provise Limited Liability Corp reported 113,336 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Paloma Prtnrs Com accumulated 0.02% or 15,098 shares. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 34,393 shares. New York-based Howard Capital Mngmt has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn invested 2.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cypress Lc (Wy) invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Interstate Natl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.11% or 796,607 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 877 shares. Finemark Comml Bank accumulated 17,544 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management reported 10,344 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 176 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills – I Am Not Biting Despite Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What’s Next For General Mills After Encouraging Q2? The Street Debates – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZUO, BUD and EGBN – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BOX, BUD, NFLX and LB – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, BUD, CTST and NFLX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Did Not Buy BUD – And Are ‘Weiser’ For It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody State Bank Division reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Creative Planning holds 23,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.04% or 68,031 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.17% stake. First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.41% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Assetmark has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fiera Cap invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). American National Tx stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 4,773 were reported by Eqis Capital Management. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 8,483 shares. Texas-based Westwood has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oxbow Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,110 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Llc holds 1,979 shares. D E Shaw Co reported 0.01% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).