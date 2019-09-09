Berkshire Asset Management Holding in Aflac (AFL) Has Decreased by $477,700 as Shares Rose; Truenorth Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $558,240 as Shares Declined

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 26,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 19,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 5.87M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.83M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 113,750 shares to 9,113 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 85,965 shares stake. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Limited Company has invested 0.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tci Wealth holds 0.67% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 18,771 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 10,568 shares. Garrison Asset Management Lc holds 2.37% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 55,628 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.44% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.05M shares. Advisory Serv holds 0.04% or 2,844 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Llc holds 0.07% or 21,313 shares in its portfolio. Taconic Cap LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,000 shares. U S Invsts, Texas-based fund reported 14,588 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated stated it has 9,930 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc owns 25,548 shares. 55,796 were accumulated by Verity Verity Ltd Llc. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 1.15 million shares stake. Blackrock reported 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 6,483 shares to 24,553 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $763.64 million for 12.04 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management invested in 1.30 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.52% or 56,900 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 85,680 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Llp owns 1.64 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ent Svcs has 2,758 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 54,296 shares. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 14,039 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 5,642 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bridgeway holds 1.27 million shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 388,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has 1.72 million shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.14% stake. Green Square Capital Ltd Com owns 5,917 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).