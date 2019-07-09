Berkshire Asset Management Holding in Aflac (AFL) Cut by $477,700; Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stake Upped by Shell Asset Management Co

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 385.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 114,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,277 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 29,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 2.54M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE DEAL VALUED AT $145M; 16/04/2018 – Invesco Ltd. to Make Equity Awards to New Employees; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EQQQ Fund: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS; 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Shire Plc; 01/05/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Statement re: Inside Information

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 1.68 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.72 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,852 shares to 504,602 shares, valued at $22.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 2,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Lloyd Karole, worth $99,659 on Friday, March 22. Koide Masatoshi also sold $1.29 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 21,860 shares to 66,473 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,284 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

