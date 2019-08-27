Berkshire Asset Management Has Upped By $1.17 Million Its Schlumberger (SLB) Position; Mednax (MD) Shorts Raised By 10.15%

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased Schlumberger (SLB) stake by 14.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Berkshire Asset Management Llc acquired 27,112 shares as Schlumberger (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Berkshire Asset Management Llc holds 212,924 shares with $9.28 million value, up from 185,812 last quarter. Schlumberger now has $43.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.98M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) had an increase of 10.15% in short interest. MD’s SI was 4.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.15% from 4.31M shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 5 days are for Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD)’s short sellers to cover MD’s short positions. The SI to Mednax Inc’s float is 5.58%. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 582,207 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG

Among 2 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mednax has $2500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 11.36% above currents $22 stock price. Mednax had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets maintained MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining MEDNAX, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MD) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mednax Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mednax Inc (MD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MEDNAX Hosts 10th Annual Innovations in Neonatal Care Conference – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pfenex Announces Appointment of New Board Member, Lorianne Masuoka, M.D. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased Energy Sector Etf (XLE) stake by 5,277 shares to 7,434 valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 29,761 shares. Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 55.65% above currents $31.59 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, June 7. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.