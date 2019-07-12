Berkshire Asset Management Has Trimmed Aflac (AFL) Position as Valuation Rose; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Grainger W W (GWW) Stake as Valuation Declined

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 505,032 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 40,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $267.66. About 170,341 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 earnings per share, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $262.07M for 14.39 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares to 444,640 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $795.50M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. Koide Masatoshi had sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29M on Monday, February 4.

