Berkshire Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Pnc (PNC) as Stock Rose; White Pine Capital Lifted Stake in Primo Water (PRMW) by $706,500

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 8,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 200,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63M, up from 192,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $126.56. About 1.43M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 47,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 186,010 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 138,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 204,182 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,800 shares to 24,686 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,618 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.33% or 6,000 shares. The Michigan-based Schwartz Counsel has invested 1.36% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,876 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Richard Bernstein Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 2,824 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Compton Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 6,760 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 79,655 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 60,068 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 2.62% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Prio Wealth Partnership owns 76,559 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.06% or 26,519 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 652,951 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Maryland Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares to 26,490 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 41,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,745 shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Mills David J also bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. The insider Cates Susan E. bought $61,150. Hass David W. bought 1,000 shares worth $11,095. Shares for $17,171 were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9.