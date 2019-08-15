Berkshire Asset Management Has Raised By $319,578 Its Mondelez (MDLZ) Holding; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Holding By $4.39 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) stake by 42.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 115,547 shares as Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 384,662 shares with $14.85M value, up from 269,115 last quarter. Wsfs Finl Corp now has $2.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 135,295 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased Mondelez (MDLZ) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Berkshire Asset Management Llc acquired 6,522 shares as Mondelez (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Berkshire Asset Management Llc holds 221,953 shares with $11.08 million value, up from 215,431 last quarter. Mondelez now has $76.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 8.39 million shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,284 are held by Qs Llc. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Company has 0.02% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 2,312 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fin Advisors has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 0.02% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Swiss Comml Bank owns 94,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cordasco Networks stated it has 130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies, a New York-based fund reported 2.44M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 658,048 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has 30,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited stated it has 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 20,733 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Endeavour Capital Advisors Incorporated accumulated 2.61% or 384,662 shares. White Pine Cap Lc invested 0.14% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Among 2 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WSFS Financial has $51 highest and $47.75 lowest target. $49.38’s average target is 21.54% above currents $40.63 stock price. WSFS Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Boenning & Scattergood initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Stephens maintained the shares of WSFS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill stake by 55,190 shares to 1.28M valued at $30.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stake by 210,304 shares and now owns 295,864 shares. Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) was reduced too.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Photo Release — Rodger Levenson, President and CEO of WSFS Bank, to Chair American Heart Association’s 2020 Philadelphia Heart Ball, One of the Largest Community Fundraisers in the City – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WSFS Reports 2Q 2019 EPS of $0.68, Includes Full Quarter of Beneficial Combination, Acquisition Costs and Previously Announced Credit Events; Strong Operating Results Driven by Acquisition and Organic Growth – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WSFS pays $85K to settle regulatory order over flood zones – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS Financial (WSFS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 10.90% above currents $53.2 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $51 target.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM) stake by 23,711 shares to 67,295 valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 29,761 shares. Kraft Heinz was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn stated it has 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lifeplan Fin Grp, Ohio-based fund reported 160 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% stake. 700 were accumulated by Central Bank & Trust And Co. Regent Management Ltd Llc owns 17,609 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has 2.28% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 752,676 shares. 11,840 were reported by Dodge And Cox. Orrstown Fincl Services reported 0.11% stake. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kornitzer Ks has 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Management Inc reported 4,029 shares stake. Meritage Mgmt invested in 4,355 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sit Investment accumulated 126,050 shares. Iowa Natl Bank stated it has 4,860 shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 30,000 shares.