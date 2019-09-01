Berkshire Asset Management Has Lowered Aflac (AFL) Stake by $477,700; Market Valuation Rose; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Position by $1.67 Million

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 3.87 million shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL)

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $791.88 million for 11.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Aflac Incorporated's (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Aflac Incorporated's (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance" published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha" on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Aflac Names Gerardo Monroy as SVP, Aflac US Innovation Strategy and Execution – PRNewswire" published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl (NYSE:PPL) by 23,843 shares to 626,710 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 6,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 749,071 shares to 799,429 shares, valued at $52.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,598 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq" on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Netflix Is A Wonderful Company With Bright Prospects – Seeking Alpha" published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Disney's Bundle Has Netflix in Its Sights – Nasdaq" on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Noteworthy ETF Outflows: FDN, CRM, NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq" published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Play It Again With Pairs Trade in Netflix and Spotify Stock – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

