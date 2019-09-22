Berkshire Asset Management Has Lifted Intel (INTC) Position by $1.68 Million; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position Increased by Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 35,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 533,453 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.54M, up from 497,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 244,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 230,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 2.83 million shares traded or 85.28% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,688 shares to 279,873 shares, valued at $37.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 5,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,176 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).