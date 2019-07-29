Berkshire Asset Management Has Increased Its Bp Adr (BP) Position; Fairpointe Capital Holds Stake in Donaldson (DCI)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 504,602 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, up from 496,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 11.36M shares traded or 103.16% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras reaffirms commitment to BP strategic alliance; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Ffast–CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/04/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Increased First Quarter 2018 Distribution; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q EPS 12.33c; 24/04/2018 – BP SEES TRINIDAD GAS OUTPUT STABILIZED ON IMPROVED EFFICIENCY; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Since IPO (Correct); 22/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA – ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD SAYS THAT IT WILL FOLLOW KNF GUIDELINES REGARDING PAYMENT OF FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SEES OIL DEMAND GROWTH PEAKING IN LATE 2030S; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX AT LOWER END OF RANGE; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – PAUL ANDERSON WILL NOT BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 67,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.83M, up from 947,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 190,221 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and Inventor Award Winners; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 194,318 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 1.07M shares. 113,984 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 169,844 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Stanley reported 18,224 shares. 1.05M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 932,802 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 49,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 989,196 shares stake. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 13,329 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 2.24% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 78,206 shares to 583,818 shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) by 177,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,310 shares, and cut its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Donaldson Introduces Protective Vent for Automotive Battery Packs – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,800 shares to 24,686 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,022 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).