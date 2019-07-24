Berkshire Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Aflac (AFL) by $477,700; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosted Its Aptargroup (ATR) Holding by $771,256

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 4.45 million shares traded or 54.80% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 24,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 133,390 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR)

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Msci Em (EEM) by 13,706 shares to 13,363 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus (NYSE:MMS) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 873,465 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxo Adr (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs owns 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 67,264 shares. First Manhattan holds 8,495 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,603 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 16,276 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,158 shares. 11,293 are held by Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co. Invesco invested in 449,191 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 18,691 shares. The Illinois-based Magnetar Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.09% stake. Mycio Wealth holds 0.05% or 6,037 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 596,896 were reported by Northern Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Corp Oh accumulated 10,738 shares. Comm Savings Bank has invested 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 659,145 shares. Brinker Capital reported 21,609 shares stake. 268 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd. Argent Tru accumulated 0.06% or 12,386 shares. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% or 865,546 shares in its portfolio. 5,200 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 512,760 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 19,763 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,699 shares. Agf Invs invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.53 million for 12.57 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 shares valued at $1.29 million were sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4. The insider Lloyd Karole bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) by 18,336 shares to 574,365 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).