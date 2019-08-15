Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Position in Aflac (AFL) by $477,700; Brown Advisory Stake In Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Was Has Upped

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 108.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 59,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 113,477 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 54,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 3.05M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 3.29M shares traded or 8.80% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Etrade Capital Ltd accumulated 37,307 shares. 67,116 were accumulated by Avalon Ltd. Adage Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 100,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt holds 0.27% or 785,189 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 273 shares stake. Reinhart Prns Incorporated accumulated 551,501 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com holds 0.89% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 614,447 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Com has 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 5,618 shares. Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 139,801 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 708 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amg Funds Lc holds 1.17% or 23,067 shares in its portfolio. 25,406 were reported by Utah Retirement System.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 4,212 shares to 9,764 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 208,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 11.87 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,112 shares to 212,924 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 25,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays Treasury (SHY).