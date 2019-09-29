Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Its Master Card Cl A (MA) Stake; Wexford Capital LP Has Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Position By $119.74 Million

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 83.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 2.18M shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 419,301 shares with $23.43 million value, down from 2.60M last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $41.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 111.86% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased Master Card Cl A (MA) stake by 76.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Berkshire Asset Management Llc analyzed 3,475 shares as Master Card Cl A (MA)'s stock rose 9.46%. The Berkshire Asset Management Llc holds 1,073 shares with $284,000 value, down from 4,548 last quarter. Master Card Cl A now has $273.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Gru invested in 0.04% or 24,071 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 5.20 million shares. Salient Cap Advsr Llc owns 19,852 shares. Sei Investments has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 723,740 shares. Cna Corporation invested in 170,000 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Trust Communication Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,729 shares. 968,802 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Mufg Americas invested in 27,551 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 30,498 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc. Pnc Financial Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 648,566 shares. 3,288 are held by Salem Investment Counselors. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Hilltop Holdg reported 8,606 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 4,036 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Activist Investors Pressure Marathon CEO To Resign – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Marathon shareholders seek CEO ouster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 210,200 shares to 227,339 valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Aytu Bioscience Inc stake by 618,257 shares and now owns 707,757 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 13.06% above currents $62.42 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Friday, May 10. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. Wells Fargo maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $7700 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.66 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $302.27’s average target is 12.31% above currents $269.13 stock price. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $267 target in Monday, April 1 report. Citigroup maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.