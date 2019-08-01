Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Its Aflac (AFL) Stake by $477,700; Valuation Rose; Harvest Management Has Raised Its Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake by $576,000; Share Value Declined

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 3.56 million shares traded or 19.05% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 263,422 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62M for 12.14 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by Koide Masatoshi. On Friday, March 22 Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Mngmt owns 0.47% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 44,758 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 2.74 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 74,002 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 14,039 shares stake. 3.16 million are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 349,611 shares or 0.02% of the stock. One Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 61,905 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated has 2,951 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wms Limited Company owns 14,346 shares. Tanaka holds 32,598 shares or 4.91% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 150,841 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 16,433 shares stake.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Treasury (SHY) by 9,946 shares to 51,199 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap (SCHX) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $254,162 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 158,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 465,110 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 2.09 million shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership reported 340,561 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Granite Ltd Liability accumulated 243,952 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 17,069 shares. 439,529 are owned by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Grp Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 864,762 shares. Raging Cap Management Llc reported 0.62% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 83,950 shares or 0.14% of the stock.