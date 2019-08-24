Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Its Aflac (AFL) Stake by $477,700; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Lowered by $4.70 Million Its Position

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13M shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,985 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 15,948 shares. L & S Inc reported 0.58% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 564,723 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 105,841 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jlb And Assoc has 5.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 101,697 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 1.77% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 245,681 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Company Incorporated has invested 1.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Quantbot Technology LP reported 1,471 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 4.81 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 1.52% or 14,265 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6.55 million shares. Bright Rock Cap Limited Co reported 27,000 shares. The California-based Pacific Investment Comm has invested 0.93% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Long Island Invsts Lc has invested 1.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Lc has 0.18% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4.08 million shares. Veritable LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 34,829 shares. 5,195 were accumulated by M Inc. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 9,864 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 22,221 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). South Texas Money Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,524 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability holds 63,077 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.09% stake. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Inc De has 0.51% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 16,906 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Green Square Llc has 5,917 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 25,548 shares to 398,094 shares, valued at $20.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP).

