Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Aflac (AFL) as Stock Rose; As South St Com (SSB) Stock Rose, Tributary Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $6.03 Million

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 2.03M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in South St Corp Com (SSB) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 88,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 325,175 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22M, up from 236,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South St Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.38. About 84,668 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 8,000 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt reported 6,906 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.03% or 3,054 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 22,474 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Company invested in 0.04% or 5,170 shares. Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 218,292 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 81,840 shares. Garrison Bradford And accumulated 11,000 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 264,152 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Com invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,243 shares. 85,680 were accumulated by Sector Pension Inv Board. Clean Yield Grp owns 2,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & Inc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Country Financial Bank invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sei Invs Communication owns 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 736,124 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,522 shares to 221,953 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 11.90 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

