Berkshire Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) by $800,595; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder H Partners Management Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 17,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% . The hedge fund held 34,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 16,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Peoples Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 49,270 shares traded or 576.60% up from the average. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) has risen 5.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.62 million shares traded or 40.01% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,629 shares to 111,610 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA) by 21,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,582 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $8,483 activity.

More notable recent Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Children’s Place (PLCE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Awaits? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Okta (OKTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Uber’s Leaked Employee Survey Results – Yahoo Finance” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold PFIS shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 1.85 million shares or 5.52% less from 1.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 40,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 102 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 7,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 42 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 10,391 shares. Stifel Finance reported 7,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,900 were reported by Strs Ohio. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 79,188 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 3,400 shares. 6,799 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman Com. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 2,496 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 28,863 shares stake. Community Natl Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) for 78,112 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.18% or 7,185 shares.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) At US$52.87? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Be Afraid, Be Very Afraidâ€¦Six Flags’ Viral 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Is BAAAACK – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Aramark’s (NYSE:ARMK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks are poised to hit another record this week, yet investor mood has darkened – CNBC” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Six Flags Entertainment Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SIX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03M for 6.04 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.