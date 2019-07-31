Berkshire Asset Management Cut Its Aflac (AFL) Holding by $477,700; Valinor Management Has Lowered Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $21.11 Million

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 3.56M shares traded or 19.92% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 49,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,496 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.91 million, down from 241,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $513.04. About 527,692 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 6,048 shares to 220,239 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msce Eafe Index (EFA) by 7,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62M for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi, worth $1.29M. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 19.70 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $58.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).