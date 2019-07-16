Berkshire Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Mondelez (MDLZ); As Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Shares Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Trimmed Holding by $4.24 Million

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez (MDLZ) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 221,953 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 215,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 3.55 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 23,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,732 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, down from 67,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $167.03. About 6.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 665,336 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 7.11 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 10,321 shares or 0.11% of the stock. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 1.07% or 9,488 shares. Cypress Cap Group owns 3,438 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Lc has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 16,700 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Horizon Investment Svcs Limited Co has 0.28% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cordasco Fincl Net invested in 250 shares. Fincl Svcs Corporation reported 451 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 117,635 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Herald Inv Management Ltd has 1,450 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 10,671 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc. 29,125 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Aviance Capital Partners Limited Com accumulated 5.55% or 107,908 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 12,481 shares to 55,056 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 23,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $528.76M for 48.00 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares.

