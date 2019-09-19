Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Value Rose While Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Decreased Position as Stock Declined

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 78.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 658,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 183,312 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, down from 841,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 221,885 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 146,072 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “It’s official: EQT splits into two companies – Pittsburgh Business Times” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why EQGP Holdings Is Surging Today While EQM Midstream Is Slumping – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ETRN and EQM First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 68,371 shares. Invesco Limited holds 9.02M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 1.10M shares. 8.93 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Texas Yale Capital Corp has 42,838 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 61,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj reported 36,500 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp, New York-based fund reported 63,041 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & accumulated 0.14% or 9,942 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 131,000 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd accumulated 19,100 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company reported 145,978 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 32,845 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 39,539 shares to 94,536 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN).