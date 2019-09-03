Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Rose While Eulav Asset Management Boosted by $991,200 Its Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Holder Van Eck Associates Has Lifted Its Stake

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 2,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 20,676 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 17,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $158.42. About 1.10 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 29,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 302,272 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22,000 shares to 197,000 shares, valued at $17.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,000 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) by 390,676 shares to 12.51 million shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) by 5.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55.42M shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Management reported 5,242 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com stated it has 35,054 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Wealthcare has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Atwood & Palmer accumulated 3,705 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 1,557 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 76,547 shares. 5,632 were accumulated by Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa. 213 are held by Lifeplan Fincl Gp. Stifel Corporation holds 0.35% or 599,881 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jnba Financial owns 5,335 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.99% or 5,060 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.55% or 4,029 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Financial Bank Dept invested 0.55% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hyman Charles D invested 1.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).