Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Price Rose While Willow Creek Wealth Management Upped Stake by $356,135; Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Harvey Partners Upped Its Stake

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 561,236 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.44. About 79,911 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 16,975 shares to 627,242 shares, valued at $54.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes.