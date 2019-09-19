Berkley W R (WRB) Stake Held by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc; Argi Investment Services Increases Position in Brown (BF.B)

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 11,995 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 103,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 91,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 1.70M shares traded or 25.43% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 501,806 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 32,741 shares to 42,309 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp Com (NYSE:DUK) by 13,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,010 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 7 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEI).

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,845 shares to 3,194 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.