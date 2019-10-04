Berkley W R (WRB) Stake Held by American Financial Group Inc; Herbalife LTD (HLF) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Decreased Holding by $44.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 175,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57M, up from 117,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 398,330 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.37M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 939,823 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.R. Berkley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Forms Berkley Prime Transportation and Announces Executive Appointment – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,624 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Carl Icahn’s Top 6 Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on September 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday Athletes’ Workout – Business Wire” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Herbalife Gains After Reporting Q4 Beat – Benzinga” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Pieces of Investment Wisdom From Bill Ackman – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. – HLF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.