Berkley W R (WRB) Stake Has Increased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Trimmed Position by $2.83 Million

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 19,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 182,766 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 34,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,628 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, up from 117,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 261,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 61,730 shares to 207,261 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,596 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 61,987 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,015 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 58,938 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.02% or 2,695 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 23,765 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited has invested 0.8% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Lincoln Natl stated it has 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 23,189 are held by Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 4,736 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 4.05% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 5,346 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 24,586 shares.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 15,728 shares to 196,339 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 56,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.