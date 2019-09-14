Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Raised Holding by $356,135 as Market Value Rose; Martin & Company Has Lifted Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Holding

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 129,899 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Management Limited Co reported 16,759 shares stake. Parkside Bancshares And Tru reported 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Alphaone Ser Lc invested in 31,776 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Trust Bankshares reported 7,615 shares stake. Jennison Limited Liability Com holds 482,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp accumulated 266,343 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com owns 36,895 shares. Victory Management Incorporated reported 76,696 shares. Advisory Rech Inc has invested 0.19% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 84,906 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27,087 are held by American.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 8,496 shares to 106,025 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,010 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 29,500 shares to 529,780 shares, valued at $42.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

