Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder State Street Boosted Position by $152.14 Million; As Polaris Industries (PII) Valuation Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased by $942,305 Its Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (PII) by 72.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 10,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The hedge fund held 24,555 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 464,547 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q NET INCOME 686.1M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit

State Street Corp increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 2.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 6.58M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.78 million, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 502,548 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PII shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 12,123 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Whittier Trust Co accumulated 6 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co reported 10,081 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co reported 12,744 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc reported 85 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1,664 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt invested 7.16% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Invesco reported 403,632 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs Inc invested in 21 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 101,277 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 189,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Com holds 2,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) by 17,008 shares to 7,092 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,612 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI).