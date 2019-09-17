Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder New Vernon Investment Management Has Raised Position by $3.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Raised Its First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Position by $864,144

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 36,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 755,353 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.30 million, up from 719,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 111,160 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 331,410 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $134,072 activity. Another trade for 639 shares valued at $15,413 was bought by Rahe Maribeth S. Berta Vince had bought 263 shares worth $6,344. Booth Cynthia O bought $8,924 worth of stock. Ach J Wickliffe bought $4,269 worth of stock. 258 shares were bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L, worth $6,249. kramer william j also bought $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,742 shares to 84,307 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 3,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,096 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

