Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Raised Its Position by $672,685; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Upped Holding by $4.46 Million

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 429,381 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 70.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 33,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 81,522 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, up from 47,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $134.12. About 358,612 shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 8,777 shares to 85,372 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,395 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).