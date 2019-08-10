Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Boosted Its Stake by $30.51 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Increased Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 406,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 826,706 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.38 million, up from 419,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 340,924 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 548.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 375,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 444,097 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, up from 68,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,828 shares to 289,824 shares, valued at $51.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,142 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.06% or 30,983 shares. Boston Partners accumulated 10.27 million shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 14,696 shares. Td Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mrj Cap accumulated 30,100 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 763,577 shares stake. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak holds 1.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 18,363 shares. Fulton National Bank Na stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 1.26M shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Lc has 9,437 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 1.92% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). St Germain D J Company has 1.57% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 267,753 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 307,594 shares to 117,499 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,673 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).