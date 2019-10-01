Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder American Financial Group Lifted Its Holding by $3.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Impact Advisors Stake in Entravision Communications C (EVC) Cut by $432,268

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 175,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, up from 117,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 561,236 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Entravision Communications C (EVC) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 216,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 287,223 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $850,000, down from 503,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Entravision Communications C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.20M market cap company. It closed at $3.18 lastly. It is down 26.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entravision Communications Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVC); 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Rev $66.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q REV. $66.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WR Berkley Corp (WRB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,624 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $355,750 activity.

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entravision adds $15M to buyback authorization – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entravision Communications Corporation Announces New Television Agreements with Univision – PR Newswire” on October 05, 2017. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entravision Communications Is A Decent Choice For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entravision Communications Corporation’s Denver Television and Radio Stations Extend their Market Leadership with Exceptional Ratings Performance in November 2018 – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. EVC’s profit will be $4.25M for 15.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold EVC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 48.84 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,173 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc reported 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 5.20 million shares. Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Lc has invested 0.31% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Bailard holds 53,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 231,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. 6.04 million were reported by American Century. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 120,712 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 310,270 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Renaissance Technology Llc accumulated 1.63 million shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC).

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23,465 shares to 99,019 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 14,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).