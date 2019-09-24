Berkley W R (WRB) Share Value Rose While Ghp Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Boston Advisors Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Lowered by $3.90 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 48,360 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19 million, up from 32,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 456,029 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 35,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 228,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.55M, down from 263,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.31M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,623 are owned by Telos Capital Management Inc. Haverford Financial Ser Inc reported 106,256 shares. 190,526 were accumulated by Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.65% or 28,130 shares. 6,459 are held by Family Firm. Iron Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 7,512 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has invested 1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wade G W And Inc holds 76,199 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt stated it has 84,741 shares. Jmg Group Inc holds 2,747 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,784 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 0.38% or 5,053 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 850,569 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Investment Management Group has invested 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability has 40,982 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 19,965 shares to 59,566 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Ultr Sh Trm Bd by 174,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Rightmove.