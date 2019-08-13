Berkley W R (WRB) Share Price Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised by $1.93 Million Its Position; Dermira (DERM) Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Increased Its Stake by $4.23 Million as Stock Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 34,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 151,628 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, up from 117,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.19. About 585,497 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 481,745 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 4,586 shares to 27,955 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,261 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Company Na has 119 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Goldman Sachs invested in 100,358 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 45,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Holdings stated it has 65,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 13,724 shares. Bb&T Lc owns 22,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 54,005 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.58 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,340 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 23,863 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancorp reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 189,819 shares. American Group holds 22,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio.