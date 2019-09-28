Berkley W R (WRB) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System; As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Qci Asset Management Decreased Stake by $4.23 Million

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 49,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 182,186 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, up from 133,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 140,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, down from 170,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,136 were reported by Bangor Bancshares. Associated Banc holds 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 161,329 shares. Churchill Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 92,818 shares. Boltwood Management holds 2.04% or 22,879 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,889 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 4,291 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.04 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.57% or 2.15M shares. Caprock Gru Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 30,195 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102,485 shares. Yakira Cap Mgmt has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mengis Capital Management reported 29,192 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,295 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com invested 0.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 2.7% or 88,122 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 2,834 shares to 78,688 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (SCHE).

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Inc (NYSE:UFS) by 7,304 shares to 111,086 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,479 shares, and cut its stake in Iit Inc Com.