Berkley W R (WRB) Position Has Upped by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc; Schneider Capital Management Lowered Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Position by $375,440

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 675,868 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, down from 722,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 100,733 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 400,042 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 151,540 shares to 273,645 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 131,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.

Analysts await Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Ardmore Shipping Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

