Berkley W R (WRB) Position Has Upped by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc; Kornitzer Capital Management Lowered Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $1.04 Million

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 365,084 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 5,126 shares as the company's stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 136,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.77M, down from 141,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $207.48. About 804,406 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.29 million shares. 29,724 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Diker Management Lc has invested 2.59% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 52,867 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 72,275 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.06% or 35,119 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.4% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Riverpark Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,641 shares stake. Connors Investor Ser Inc reported 70,445 shares. Frontier Cap Management stated it has 241,370 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 62,346 shares to 364,922 shares, valued at $33.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Insurance Innovation (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 100,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Laboratories Inc Cl A (NYSE:BIO).